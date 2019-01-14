MADISON - Glennie Edith (Holloway) Wampole, age 88, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Agrace HospiceCare Center on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Glennie was born on Aug. 29, 1930, in Richland Center, Wis., the daughter of Rollie and Florence (Schoonover) Holloway.
Glennie is survived by her three children, Kevin Wampole of Johnson Creek, Karen (Jim) Dunn of Madison and Kathy Gagner of Marshall; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; as well as her extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Loraine; parents; eight brothers; and three sisters.
Funeral service will be held at ALL FAITHS FUNERAL CHAPEL, 4058 Lien Road, Madison, on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, beginning at 12 noon, with burial to follow in Sun Prairie Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
We would like to thank all the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for all the love and care they provided during Glennie's time there.