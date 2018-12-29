MADISON—Alice Jane Wampole, age 64, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. She was born on May 16, 1954, in Madison, the daughter of Gerald and Betty (Hodgson) Vickerman. Alice married Douglas Wampole on Aug. 19, 1978. She worked as a registered nurse for Meriter Hospital.
Alice is survived by her husband; daughter, Sarah Jane Wampole-Maciejeski; son, Anthony James Wampole; and grandchildren, Shawna Renee Maciejeski, Emmett Griffi and Graham Hodge Wampole. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral service will be held at MESSIAH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, at 11 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420