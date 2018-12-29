Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—Alice Jane Wampole, age 64, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. She was born on May 16, 1954, in Madison, the daughter of Gerald and Betty (Hodgson) Vickerman. Alice married Douglas Wampole on Aug. 19, 1978. She worked as a registered nurse for Meriter Hospital.

Alice is survived by her husband; daughter, Sarah Jane Wampole-Maciejeski; son, Anthony James Wampole; and grandchildren, Shawna Renee Maciejeski, Emmett Griffi and Graham Hodge Wampole. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral service will be held at MESSIAH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, at 11 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Wampole, Alice Jane
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.