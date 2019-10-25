SUN PRAIRIE - William (Bill) Theodore Wambach, Jr., age 94, died Oct. 22, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at Prairie Gardens Assisted Living in Sun Prairie, Wis.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Lorette (LaLonde) Wambach; children, William Wambach (Debra Simon), Julie (James) Hermanson, Ann (Scott) Blackman, Margaret (Gustavo) Gamero, and Martha (John) Fechner; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Julie Wambach SSND, Veronica (Harold) Sudbrink, and Therese Kaemmerer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; children, Mary, Peter, and Katherine; a grandson; and brothers, James (Shirley), Theodore and Thomas.
Bill was born on Aug. 22, 1925 in Milwaukee, Wis., to William Theodore Wambach, Sr. and Julia Catherine (Cleary) Wambach. He attended both Marquette University and Lawrence College as an undergraduate, completing his master's degree in Civil Engineering at the University of Wisconsin. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1943-1946 as a Marine pilot. Bill's work with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation took him and his family all across the state of Wisconsin.
Bill's attitude about life was to be honest, diligent, and cheerful. He was a servant leader who was actively involved in the Experimental Aircraft Association's Young Eagles program, Patrick Marsh, Rotary, St. Albert The Great Catholic Church, Sun Prairie Area School District volunteer, as well as an all-around Sun Prairie booster. Bill competed in Masters Track events over the last 30 years and set State and National records, especially in the high jump. He was inducted into the Wisconsin Senior Olympics Hall of Fame this year.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert the Great Drive, Sun Prairie, Wis. 53590 with Msgr. Donn Heiar presiding. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass. A luncheon at the church will immediately follow.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Agrace Hospice Care www.agrace.org.