Walton, Timothy Joseph

CAMBRIDGE - Timothy Joseph Walton, 66, of Cambridge, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Care, Fitchburg, Wis.

Tim was born on Aug. 23, 1953, in Black River Falls, Wis., to Harold and Hazel (Wade) Walton. He graduated from Gale Ettrick High School, Galesville, Wis. On Aug. 5, 1972, he married Debra Cory in Galesville, Wis. Tim owned and operated Mounds Pet Food Warehouse Stores in the Madison-Janesville area. Tim enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood-working, four-wheeling. He was a charter member of the Cambridge Lions Club. He was also a long time member of the Cambridge Fire Department and EMS and St. Pius X Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Debra of Cambridge; children, Tanya (Brian) Droessler, Blue Mounds, Wis., Mike (Sara) Walton, Cambridge, Wis.; grandchildren, David, Jacob, Grace, Hannah, Olivia and Faith Droessler, Elliannah Walton; siblings, Harold (Barb) Walton, Washington State, Betty (Dominic) Modica, Black River Falls, Wis., Larraine (Gordy) Kleba, Waunakee, Wis., Howard Walton, LaCrosse, Wis. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Ruth; and brother, Michael Walton.