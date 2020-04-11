Walters, Elizabeth "Lea"

MADISON - Elizabeth “Lea” Walters passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Oak Park Place Nakoma. She was born in Barrington, Ill. the only child of Russell and Melba (Hill) Mossman. Most of her early childhood was spent in New Orleans where her father worked as a pilot for Chicago Southern Airlines. After a plane crash took her father’s life when she was six, Lea and her mother moved back to Illinois.
After Lea graduated from Belvidere High School, she attended The University of Colorado and received her BFA. She then went on to earn her Master’s in Education from the University of Wisconsin. While in Colorado she met her husband George Walters. They were married in Belvidere, Ill. For 22 years, Lea was an elementary art teacher. She taught in Madison at Marquette, Emerson, Van Hise and Crestwood Elementary Schools. Lea absolutely loved teaching the many students that she met throughout her career.
Lea was active in many activities including the Chi Omega Alumni Chapter of Madison, Madison Panhellenic Group, Madison Junior Women’s Club, Skilaufers of Madison, and two bridge clubs. Her hobbies included oil painting, interior decorating, golf, and tennis when she was younger. For many years the family were active church members and attended Covenant Presbyterian Church. Lea taught Sunday school and was also a summer recreational teacher for Bible School and the family also attended St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church as well.
Lea was blessed with three lovely daughters from her marriage to George Walters; Allison, Dana and Lynn. In 2005, Lea met Merl Erickson with whom she spent the last years of her life in a loving relationship.
Lea is survived by her daughters, Allison Walters Gruen, Dana Walters Holland and Lynn H. Walters; grandchildren, Cary Walters, Chase Martin, Paige Hernandez, Madeleine Holland and Natalie Holland; and a great-grandson, Stefan Hernandez.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her ex-husband, George A. Walters.
Funeral services are pending.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.
Lea wanted to send much love and final farewell to her companion and friend Merl Erickson and to all her children her grandchildren, and her great grandchild. She also wanted all them to know she felt so blessed to have them in her life.
