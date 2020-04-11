Walters, Elizabeth "Lea"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Elizabeth “Lea” Walters passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Oak Park Place Nakoma. She was born in Barrington, Ill. the only child of Russell and Melba (Hill) Mossman. Most of her early childhood was spent in New Orleans where her father worked as a pilot for Chicago Southern Airlines. After a plane crash took her father’s life when she was six, Lea and her mother moved back to Illinois.

After Lea graduated from Belvidere High School, she attended The University of Colorado and received her BFA. She then went on to earn her Master’s in Education from the University of Wisconsin. While in Colorado she met her husband George Walters. They were married in Belvidere, Ill. For 22 years, Lea was an elementary art teacher. She taught in Madison at Marquette, Emerson, Van Hise and Crestwood Elementary Schools. Lea absolutely loved teaching the many students that she met throughout her career.

