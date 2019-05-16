MADISON - Hal Richard "Rick" Walter passed away in Madison, May 14, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on July 16, 1948, the son of the late Hilda Finn and Samuel Walter.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jean Wasrud; his children, Jessica Fissel, Bridget Almas, Samuel Walter and Robin Holstead; his grandchildren, Chelsea Krisanda, Sydney Krisanda, Kyle Krisanda, Kamryn Almas, Hayden Almas, Halia Holstead and Andrew Holstead; his sister, Marjorie Goldberg; and brother, Peter Walter; and many other relatives, friends, colleagues and loved ones.
Rick overcame some health issues in recent months and was back at work, against all odds, when his body finally decided it was time to let him rest. He loved his family with all his heart. Rick will be so greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at MADISON MARRIOTT WEST, 1313 John Q. Hammons Drive, Middleton.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Richard's memory to the American Heart Association.