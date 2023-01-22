Nov. 19, 1941 – Jan. 12, 2023

VERONA — Walter D. Thieszen, age 81, from Verona, Wis., was welcomed into heaven on January 12, 2023.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ryan Funeral Home-Verona, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona, WI 53593. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, there will be a short visitation from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church in Madison, Wis., 3910 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI 53705, followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m.

Memorial Contributions can be made in Walter Thieszen’s name to the American Parkinson Disease Association, WI, Chapter at P.O. Box 14381, Madison, WI 53708; or online at apdaparkinson.org/wi and click on the green “donate” button, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

