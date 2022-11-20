June 16, 1960 – Nov. 15, 2022

WAUNAKEE — Walter Allen Wing, age 62, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Walt was born on June 16, 1960, in Columbus, Wis., to Robert and Esther Wing. He graduated from Lafollette High School in 1978 and from the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1982 with a degree in business. For most of his career he was a driven entrepreneur who loved fixing engines of all kinds. On July 16, 2010, he married Mary Jo Kudrna and they enjoyed exploring the country together. Walt also loved to play tennis and golf and had many close friends on and off the greens.

Walt was a loving father who dearly loved his daughters, Heather and Melissa. Along with his wife, Mary Jo, he supported his bonus daughter, Karli, and was a devoted grandparent to Sophie Jo and Sam.

He is survived by wife, Mary Jo; stepdaughter, Karli; grandchildren: Sophie and Sam; mother, Esther (Hoffman) Wing; sisters: Laurie (William) Gadda, Rebekah (Kirk) Johnson; and brother, Rodney (Lori) Wing. He was previously married to Holly (Young) Wing. Walt is preceded in death by his father, Robert Wing. He will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday November 25, 2022, at 6 :00 PM at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison. A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until time of services on Friday at the funeral home.

“In the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.” — Abraham Lincoln.

