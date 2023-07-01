Walter A. Kleifgen, DDS

Dec. 4, 1928 - June 27, 2023

BARABOO - Walter A. Kleifgen, DDS, age 94, of Baraboo, WI, passed away on June 27, 2023. He was born to Anton and Anna Kleifgen in Milwaukee, WI on December 4, 1928.

He moved to Pittsville, WI with his father and older brother, Karl in 1932, after his mother passed away. His father owned the bakery in Pittsville and at age 14, Walter was the delivery driver for surrounding farms and businesses.

While attending Pittsville High School he played on the basketball team. As a sophomore Walter met his future wife Mary Evenson when she moved to Pittsville. As lead in the annual play, where a kiss would be required, Walter could choose his leading lady – and he chose Mary. Dad said he was so nervous he couldn't bring himself to practice the kiss with her. So their first kiss was on opening night. They married on October 9, 1953 in Pittsville - a union that lasted 48 years until Mary's death in January, 2002.

Walter attended University of Wisconsin-Madison, University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, MN, and graduated from Marquette Dental School in Milwaukee, WI in 1954. He then joined the Army and was stationed for two years at Fort Lawton in Seattle, WA. After honorable discharge, he practiced dentistry in Fort Atkinson for 39 years and retired in 1996.

Walter's passion was playing golf. He began golfing when he moved to Fort Atkinson in 1957 and played his last round at age 92. Wednesday afternoons, many summer evenings and weekends were spent at the Koshkonong Mounds and the Lake Ripley Country Club.

Although he was a dentist by profession, he was a coach at heart. He loved to share his knowledge and stories of basketball, baseball, football and golf, golf and golf.

Walter is survived by children: Karl (Barb) Kleifgen, Kay Kleifgen, Paul Kleifgen, Leslie (Dan) Jorgensen; grandson, Neal Kleifgen; brothers: Tony (Carolyn) Kleifgen and Richard (Donella) Kleifgen; along with nieces and nephews. Walter was predeceased by his wife, Mary and son, Kurt.

Walter requested no service. He will be buried in St. Joachim Cemetery in Pittsville.

The family would like to thank the staff of SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo and Agrace Hospice for their outstanding and compassionate care of our father.

Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home in Baraboo is assisting the family.