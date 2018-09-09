WINDSOR—Gloria Dowling Walsworth, age 72, passed away on Sept. 8, 2018, with her loving family by her side. Gloria was born Nov. 7, 1945, in Detroit Mich., the daughter of Robert and Phyllis (Moore) Dowling.
She is survived by her husband, the Rev. Brent Walsworth of Windsor, and daughter, Bridget Walsworth of Dubuque Iowa. Also surviving are Brent’s sister and husband, Dr. Pamela and Dr. Harold McAllister of Fitchburg, and several relatives in Michigan.
Gloria, Brent and Bridget lived in several different states, starting in Michigan, then Florida, South Carolina, Iowa, Michigan’s UP, then to Wisconsin. Gloria loved to read, and was a member of Mensa intellectual society. She was a secretary or administrative assistant for her many working years. For ten years she was a purchasing expeditor at Walt Disney World, including during the building of EPCOT. She earned a PHT at Wartburg Seminary (Put Hubby Thru). She was a member of church council of United in Christ Lutheran Church’s and president of its women’s organization.
Gloria loved her house, the people in her neighborhood, her village and her fellow church members—all of whom she hated to leave to go camping, and hates to leave now.
Funeral services will be at UNITED IN CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4650 Highway DM, Morrisonville, on Thursday Sept. 13, 2018 at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Charles D. Peterson officiating. A visitation will be at the church on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and again at the church on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, from 10 a.m. until the time of service. There will be a graveside service and internment of her cremains will be held at a later date, in Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to United in Christ Lutheran Church, 4650 Highway DM, Morrisonville, WI 53571, or to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711. Arrangements and cremation by Cress Funeral Service, where Gloria worked.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison
(608) 249-6666