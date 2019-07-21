MUSCODA - Clifford LeRoy Walstead, 80, of Muscoda died July 21, 2019 at Richland Hospital.
Clifford was born on May 14, 1939, the son of Clarence and Adelta (Hamilton) Walstead. On July 30, 1957, he was united in marriage to Mary “Clarice” Walstead at St. Malachy Catholic Church in Clyde. Clifford was enlisted in the U.S. Navy for 20 years until his retirement in April of 1977. Clarice supported Clifford in his service. They spent the first three years in Cuba during the revolution. They also served in several locations in the U.S.
Clifford is survived by four children, Edward (Sue) Walstead of Madison, Belinda (Gerry) McGuire of Highland, Tom Walstead of Lone Rock, and Jill Bisco (John Murphy) of Wadsworth, OH; 2 sisters Donna (Robert “Bud”) Franklin and Norma Sailing, both of Avoca; in-laws Dick (Kay) Laufenberg of Bellevue, NE; Alice (Bob) Bomkamp of Highland, George (Pat) of Dodgeville, Lois (David) Aide of Edgerton, and Marlene (Larry) Stenner of Dodgeville; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Clarice, his parents, his brother, Haans Walstead, and his brothers-in-law: Donald Laufenberg and Richard Sailing.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, with burial to follow in the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the GODAGER PRATT FUNERAL HOME from 9:30 a.m. until the departure to the church at 10:45 a.m. The PRATT FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE is assisting the family with their arrangements.