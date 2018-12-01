RICHLAND CENTER - Jean Olson Walsh, age 95, of Richland Center, died on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Schmitt Woodland Hills in Richland Center. Born on June 23, 1923, to Anna (Schmitz) and Samuel Olson, Jean was raised in the tight-knit farming community of Bear Valley.
Jean was known for her love of God, family, baseball, and music. All four of these coincided at Jean's childhood home of Bear Valley. This was where the Olson family constituted most of the St. Kilian's church choir, and Jean and her sisters Mary and Lala played on the state-championship-winning Bear Valley Girls softball team.
The team had a huge following and played teams from around the state. The ball club started at the Olson farm next to St. Kilian's Church, and the practice field was the cow pasture behind the Bear Valley Cheese Factory. For three years, the Bear Valley Girls won the Wisconsin state championship title in girl's softball. Jean played left field and, with her long legs, was one of the fastest runners on the team. In her later years, Jean reveled in her memories of the girls' team and in cheering on the Chicago Cubs, especially during the World Series in 2016.
One of Jean's greatest joys was admiring the scenery during drives to her native Bear Valley, when she pointed out where long-ago neighbors used to live. She was active in the Richland County democratic party, a longtime parishioner of St. Mary's in Richland Center, and a yearly traveler to Arizona, where a few of her siblings wintered.
Jean was known for her sense of fashion, fun, and gratitude, her quick wit, kindness, and the sparkle in her eye. She was proud of her family and was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She delighted in the three years she and her brother John both lived at Schmitt and shared many meals together. Loved ones remember her bidding them goodbye with a "God bless you."
She is survived by three children, Frank (Maeve) Walsh of Chicago, Ann (Mark) Walsh Bradley of Wausau, and Kathy Walsh of Mesa, Ariz.; a daughter-in-law, Nan (Frank) Ploof of Modesto, Calif.; a brother, Leo (Elaine) Olson of Reedsburg; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; and her son, Steven; as well as five siblings: Dorothy Wiedenfeld, Cyril Olson, Mary Fleming, John Olson, and Lala Radloff.
A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at 11 a.m., at ST. KILIAN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Bear Valley, with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Richland Center. A visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at PRATT MEMORIAL CHAPEL from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., with a Rosary preceding the visitation, to be prayed at 3:45 p.m. A visitation will also be held at the church on Monday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11 a.m.
The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. For condolences please visit www.prattfuneralservice.com.
Memorials may be given to St. Kilian Cemetery Association, c/o Erwin Schmitz, 27038 State Highway 130, Hillpoint, WI 53937, or Schmidt Woodland Hills, 1400 W. Seminary St., Richland Center, WI 53581.