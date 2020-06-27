Walser, Eric R.

STOUGHTON – Eric R. Walser, age 52, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born on Sept. 29, 1967, in Madison, the son of Richard and Ann Walser. He graduated from Middleton High School and went on to get a marketing degree from Madison College. Eric worked as an electrician for many years, although his true passion in life was in the great outdoors hunting and fishing. Eric felt most at home on his fishing boat or in a field with his hunting dogs. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and he will be remembered for his kindness and willingness to help others.

Eric is survived by his mother, Ann Walser; brothers, Kyle (Michelle) and Kent (Krista) Walser; his three nephews, Austin, Dillon and Collin; and two nieces, Brook and Madelyn.

A private burial was held on June 19, 2020, at the Historic First Lutheran Church. A celebration of Eric's life will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorials may be given in Eric‘s name to the Historic First Lutheran Church or Agrace HospiceCare.

