BARABOO—John David Walrath, of Baraboo, died unexpectedly at the age of 49, on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. John was born on May 19, 1969, to Donald and Delores (Witte) Walrath. He graduated from the Nekoosa High School in 1987, and Wisconsin Indianhead Technical Institute with an associate degree in Architectural, Commercial Design in 1989. He married Janet Wedekind in 2001.
John was employed by Foremost Farms USA for the past 28 years. He was an avid NASCAR fan. John enjoyed spending time with his family and working on projects around the home with his son, Brandon.
John is survived by his wife, Janet; son, Brandon; father, Donald Walrath; and his siblings, Roxanne (Al) Marquardt, Randy (Sue) Walrath, and Donny (Kim) Walrath. He is also survived by his mother- and father-in-law, Phil and Shirley Wedekind; and brothers-in-law, Dan Stanley, Tim, Tom, and Jim (Lisa) Wedekind; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Delores; and sister-in-law, Sandy Stanley.
A service will take place on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at 12-noon, at REDLIN FUNERAL HOME, 401 Madison Ave., Baraboo. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate John’s life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association or a charity of your choice.
The family wishes to thank St. Clare Emergency Room Staff, the UW Medflight team, and the St. Mary’s Cardiac and SSICU staff.