Walls, Roger L.

Roger L. Walls

MADISON—Roger L. Walls, age 66 passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, with his loving family by his side.

Memorial services will be held at CRESS FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, 3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Sandra Schieble officiating. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 pm until the time of service at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Roger to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, Wis. 53711 or to Dane County Humane Society, 5132 Voges Rd, Madison, Wis. 53718.

