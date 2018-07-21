MADISON / SOUTHAVEN, Miss.—Michelle E. Wallis, age 48, died from breast cancer at her home in Southaven, Mississippi. She was born on Nov. 15, 1969, in Madison, the daughter of John and Susan (Ellis) Miller. Michelle earned her Master’s degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and spent her work career in service to others as a hospital systems administrator. In her leisure time, she enjoyed traveling extensively and loved exploring other cultures.
She was a loving, caring mother and was devoted to her two children. She enjoyed spending time with her cats and dogs too.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff Wallis; her children, Trenton and Leann Rosson; parents, John and Susan Miller; grandmother, Betty Ellis; other relatives and friends. Michelle was preceded in death by her aunt, Sally Newell; and her cousins, Jon Ellis, Alex Newell and Paul Miller.
Private family services were held.
Memorials can be directed to a college fund for her children, at UW Credit Union, 6331 McKee Road, Fitchburg, WI 53719. Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.