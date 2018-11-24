MADISON—John Wallin, loving brother, died in his apartment on Kessel Court in Madison on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, following a heart attack. He was born on May 19, 1953, to Jim and Marian (Tollefson) Wallin. John is survived by his sister, Ruth Wallin, a Dominican Sister of Sinsinawa, Wis.; aunt, Leona Grubb of Waunakee, Wis.; and several cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Carol Cutler and Betty Sobolik; and brother, Jim Wallin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Thursday.
