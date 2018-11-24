Try 3 months for $3

MADISON—John Wallin, loving brother, died in his apartment on Kessel Court in Madison on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, following a heart attack. He was born on May 19, 1953, to Jim and Marian (Tollefson) Wallin. John is survived by his sister, Ruth Wallin, a Dominican Sister of Sinsinawa, Wis.; aunt, Leona Grubb of Waunakee, Wis.; and several cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Carol Cutler and Betty Sobolik; and brother, Jim Wallin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Thursday.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Wallin, John
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.