LODI - Carmen P. Waller, age 81, of Lodi, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Lodi. She was born July of 1937, in Richland County to Leslie and Rosa. She married Wesley Waller in 1966, and the pair enjoyed traveling throughout the United States during his military career.
When they settled in Cottage Grove, she started her career with Central Colony where she worked until her retirement.
She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her son, Robert (Melissa); two grandchildren, Colton and Ashlyn; extended family; her special friend, Craig; and dog, Zoey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley; parents; and siblings.
A Funeral service to Celebrate her Life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.