MADISON- Beverly J. Waller, age 82, of Madison, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, surrounded by her family at home. She was born on Jan. 31, 1936, in Brookfield, Wis., the daughter of Spencer and Lettie Richards. Beverly was united in marriage to Albin Waller on Oct. 19, 1957, in Thiensville. She attended Milwaukee School of Nursing receiving her R.N. Beverly loved Jesus Christ, and spending time with her family and friends.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Albin; two daughters, Julie Morton and Jeanne (Craig) Detter; and grandchildren, Robert, Alexander and Samantha Morton, Monica and John Detter. She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Waller, and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, July 28, 2018, with Rev. Paul Bawden presiding. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. A luncheon will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
