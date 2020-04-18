Wallenkamp, Randall Francis

DODGEVILLE - Randall Francis Wallenkamp, age 67 of Dodgeville, Wis. passed away at home on April 6, 2020. Randy was born the son of Francis and Della Kirch Wallenkamp on July 9, 1952, in Arena, Wis. Randy went to High School in Spring Green, Wis. (River Valley.) Where he held the shotput record in Track and Field until the mid-2000. He excelled in academics and other sports such as Football and Basketball during his time in High School. Upon graduation of High School, he proceeded to enter the United States Marine Corp., during his enlistment he was a defensive lineman on the Devil Dogs Football team and participated in a number of track and field events, even medaling in Okinawa against Japanese and Philippine Olympic Teams. Randy received many marksmanship awards while serving his country. Upon his return from the Marines he met and married, Deborah Schlamp. They had two children together Jeremy and Amanda. Randy was a very active and involved father, including starting the first baseball team in Arena, Wis. He enjoyed passing his skills and knowledge of sports along to the kids. He never missed an event for his children or family. Randy had a long career working with the Dane County Highway Department until his retirement. Randy enjoyed the outdoors from bear hunting up north to raising Championship Coon Hounds including his pride and joy The Mounds Creek Truly Xtra Dog and The Mounds Creek White Lie Coonhounds. Randy and his grandson, Mason had a very close bond. From infancy, Mason was by his side and out in the woods and everywhere Randy would go. Randy was always front and center for any family event and took pride in watching his children and grandchildren grow up. He was an amazing man that lived his life to the fullest every day. He will forever be missed until we will meet again.