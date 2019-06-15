JANESVILLE / BELOIT / RIVER FALLS—Gerald Carlton Wallen left mortal life on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He is survived by his children; second wife; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and in-laws. He taught Music and then Applied Sciences until his retirement in 1985. He was active in amateur radio, music, hunting, and fishing throughout his life. Memorials may be sent to the Blue Velvet Orchestra c/o Janesville Senior Center, 69 S. Water St., Janesville, Wis. 53545. Online condolences may be made to www.gundersonfh.com
