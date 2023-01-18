Feb. 7, 1950 – Jan. 15, 2023

MADISON—Wallace Theodore Pavlue, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. He was born on Feb. 7, 1950, in Madison, Wis., to Wallace John “Butch” Pavlue and Lois (Opheim) Pavlue. Wallace grew up in Madison and graduated from Madison Central High School. He married Laurie Frank in May of 1970 and raised their four children in Stoughton, Wis.

In his younger years, Wallace worked in a hospital emergency room, Kentucky Fried Chicken and was a long-time employee of the Stoughton School District. After retiring from Stoughton Schools, he worked as an operating room assistant in Bend, Ore., and a home health and hospice care attendant in Madison.

Wallace loved the outdoors throughout his life and shared his passion by taking annual camping trips with his family during their childhood. He also was an animal lover to Muffy, Missy, Sadie, Koda and Toby.

He instilled his work ethic and financial mind in all of his children who have went on to live independent and successful lives all across the country.

Wallace is survived by his four beautiful children, Heidi (Terry) Wendt, Roxann (Michael) Moehring, Stephen Pavlue and Brian (Stacey) Pavlue; his seven grandchildren, Zachary Kumm, Morgan Kumm, Mackenzie Kumm, Evan Kondrat, Olivia Kondrat, Michael Pavlue and Greta Pavlue; his special friend, Brock Wakefield; and his sisters, Belinda Steiner, Velma Strander and Karen Owens. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Ty Pavlue; and grandson, Markus Pavlue.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. @ Jackson St., Stoughton, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

