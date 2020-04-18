Wallace, Donna Mae

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

WAUNAKEE - Donna Mae Wallace, age 75, passed away April 16, 2020. She was born March 27, 1945, the daughter of Walter L. and Sarah O. (Halvorson) Wallace. Donna grew up in Madison, living four blocks from the capital. Donna graduated from Madison Central High School in 1963, and spent her 42 year career as a secretary at the UW-Madison.