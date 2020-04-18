Wallace, Donna Mae

WAUNAKEE - Donna Mae Wallace, age 75, passed away April 16, 2020. She was born March 27, 1945, the daughter of Walter L. and Sarah O. (Halvorson) Wallace. Donna grew up in Madison, living four blocks from the capital. Donna graduated from Madison Central High School in 1963, and spent her 42 year career as a secretary at the UW-Madison.
A private graveside service will be held. The family would like to thank Waunakee Manor and Agrace Hospice for their care.
