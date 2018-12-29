VERONA - Adam C. E. Wallace died on Dec. 28, 2018, at the University of Wisconsin Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held at ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH, 427 S. Main St., Verona, on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.
Adam was born on Nov. 14, 1973, in Dallas, Texas, to Neena (Gabehart) Vogelsang and Tommy Wallace. Adam graduated from Hartford High School in 1996, and obtained an associate degree in Information Technology from Cardinal Stritch University. Adam was employed by American Family Insurance for 15 years as a security architect.
Spending time with family and friends, especially in the outdoors, was a treasure for Adam that he deeply enjoyed. Many fun weekends were spent camping and boating with loved ones. As an active fishing club member, he spent many hours on the lake finding the best fishing holes. Although Adam spent the majority of his years residing in Wisconsin as a Badgers fan, he remained loyal to his native Cowboys.
Adam is survived by his children, Will,12, and Tessa, 8; his mother, Neena; and siblings, Michael and Sarah. Adam was married to Katie Totel Wallace on Oct. 5, 2002. Adam was preceded in death by his father, Tommy Wallace; and step-father, Tom "Yogi" Vogelsang.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to St. James Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.