MCFARLAND - Jeremy Michael Wall, age 34, left this earth too soon to go live with his heavenly father on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Our beloved son, Jeremy Michael, was born on that beautiful day of April 18, 1985.
He was full of love and energy and curiosity. He was a sensitive soul who loved music, cooking, fishing, boating, cats, watching deer run through fields, swimming in the lake, rainbows, and anything outdoors. Jeremy's sense of humor delighted friends, family, and strangers. Jeremy could connect to anyone willing to give him a chance. He will be missed immeasurably by those he left behind.
Jeremy is survived by his loving parents, Marjorie and Steven Wall; brother, Justin Wall (Carmen Sook); adoring grandparents, Donna and Skip Peterson, and Beatrix and Paul Fleer; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jeremy also leaves behind his very special friends, best friend, Robbie and Patience, Jess, Rashe and Cupcake, and Pete and Robin.
A celebration of Jeremy's life will be held at MESSIAH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the celebration on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Dane County Humane Society.
"Our hearts are broken forever. There will never be a day that we won't think of you, my beautiful Jeremy."
