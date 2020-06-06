Walker, Romona Ann "Monie"

MARSHALL - Romona Ann "Monie" Walker, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Sun Prairie Health Care Center. She was born on July 18, 1928, in Madison, to Robert and Adella (Gaumitz) Harland. She was a graduate of Marshall High School in 1946 and of the Madison General Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1949. She married Robert E. Walker on Aug. 12, 1950, and had two sons, Harland and Charles. Monie was a night supervisor, staff nurse and manager of the emergency room at Columbus Community Hospital for 32 years. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Marshall. Monie volunteered at the Columbus Community Hospital and at the Marshall Area Historical Society.
She is survived by her husband, Robert of Marshall; two sons, Harland (Delight) Walker of Waterloo and Charles (Sally) Walker of Eagle River; five grandchildren, Rebecca (Joshua) Gotham of New Auburn, Megan (Macord) Johnson of Gibbon, Minn., Travis (Shannon) Walker of Eau Claire, Miranda Walker of Sun Prairie and Brandon Walker of Midland, S.D.; two step-grandchildren, Chad Yanke and Jessica Yanke Feiner; five great-grandchildren, Mia, Maverick and Molly Johnson, Lance and Larrisa Walker; a sister, Cynthia (Lyle) Finke of DePere; brother-in-law, Kenneth (fiancée Geri) Walker of Middleton; nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends that she enjoyed being with.
She was preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Edward and Alta Walker; dear Aunt Clarice Miller; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Bud Voelker.
Whatever Monie did she had "fun" doing it.
A co-memorial Mass will be held at a future time. Memorials may be directed to Marshall Area Historical Society or Holy Family Catholic Church. A very special thanks to the Sun Prairie Health Care staff for their loving care. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
