Walker, Romona Ann "Monie"

MARSHALL - Romona Ann "Monie" Walker, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Sun Prairie Health Care Center. She was born on July 18, 1928, in Madison, to Robert and Adella (Gaumitz) Harland. She was a graduate of Marshall High School in 1946 and of the Madison General Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1949. She married Robert E. Walker on Aug. 12, 1950, and had two sons, Harland and Charles. Monie was a night supervisor, staff nurse and manager of the emergency room at Columbus Community Hospital for 32 years. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Marshall. Monie volunteered at the Columbus Community Hospital and at the Marshall Area Historical Society.