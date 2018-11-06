MADISON - Reese L. Walker, age 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on Dec. 22, 1931, to Harley and Kathryn (Fischer) Walker in Madison. Reese graduated from West High School in Madison. He went on to receive a degree from UW-Madison. Reese was united in marriage to Estelle Sperloen, of Stoughton, on Sept. 9, 1956, at Central Lutheran Church in Stoughton, and they have been married for 62 years. Reese worked as a claims adjuster with an insurance company until his retirement in 1993.
Reese toured France with the Drum and Bugle Corps during college. He was proud to be an Eagle Scout, and continued his dedication as a scouting leader, and going on camping trips with his son, Greg. Reese was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, and the Middleton Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed traveling in his retirement years, with his most treasured trip being a Canadian rail trip across Canada. His children remember boating on Lake Mendota with their dad, and he never missed a day walking Dusty. Reese was a volunteer for UW Track and Field. He had great interest in the Civil War and Genealogy. Reese's greatest joy was his grandchildren.
Reese is survived by his wife, Estelle; his children, Carol (Jordan) Burns of Phoenix, Ariz., Gregory (Carrie) Walker of Annapolis, Md., Kirsten (Bryan) Ryan of Madison; his grandchildren, Meagan, Keven, Jason, Sean, Madison, Troy, Lillian, Ava, Shaunna, Tessa and Kaela; his great-grandchildren, Ella, Harper, Avery, Charlotte, Hudson, Holland and Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Bruce, Jerome and Theodore.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5701 Raymond Road, Madison with Pastor Sheryl Erickson presiding. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. After a luncheon at church, burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Stoughton.
Memorials are suggested to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711; or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Road, Madison, WI 53711. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.