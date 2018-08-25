MADISON—Eleanor Francis (Bauhs) Walker, age 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep the evening of Aug. 22, 2018. She was born and raised in Madison, and attended St. James Grammar School and West High School. Eleanor has been a parishioner at Queen of Peace since the early 1960s, and her children and many of her grandchildren attended school there. The family celebrates the life of love and caring she lived as a daughter, sister, wife, mother and aunt, and rejoices that she is finally reunited with her daughter after 49 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Catherine Bauhs; her three brothers, Father Eugene, Gordon and Howard Bauhs; her husband, William Ray Walker; and her daughter, Diane Marie Walker. She is survived by her sons, Thomas (Angela) and Robert (Ella); and seven lovely grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, with Monsignor Kenneth Fielder presiding. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Madison Community Foundation, designated to the Walker Fund for Music, which benefits local school music programs. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5701 Odana Road
(608) 274-1000