MADISON - Donald C. “Don” Walker, 88, beloved husband, father, and friend, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born July 11, 1931, at Madison General Hospital, to Marie (Richardson) and Charles W. Walker. Don was the youngest of two. He grew up on East Johnson Street, when Madison was then a population of 58,000.
A child of the Depression, Don spent much time around Madison’s lakes as an avid explorer and swimmer. Always in search of adventure, by age 16, Don was hopping trains out West. He graduated from Madison’s Central High in 1949.
Don wanted to join the U.S. Navy, but was drafted and honored to be chosen for the U.S. Marine Corp. He served in the Korean War, earning the rank of Sergeant, and even volunteered for a second tour. In 1954, Don received a medal for bravery from the U.S. Marine Corp and was honorably discharged in 1955.
After service, he married the love of his life, the girl who’d caught his eye in high school, Jenny (Capacio) on Jan. 2, 1957. They raised six children on busy Monroe Street, downsizing to Madison’s near West side in 1976.
Don worked in a variety of endeavors, first in his own car buffing business on East Williamson Street, Wax Works and Carpet Cleaning, which serviced the auto dealerships that lined nearby East Washington Avenue during that time. He later managed car sales at area dealerships. Don ultimately retired from the Madison school district as a custodian.
A self-educated man, Don was a voracious reader, devouring history, biographies, and fiction, often reading three at a time. His early aptitudes would have resigned him to a desk job, but he preferred to be out and about and helping people. He also loved Madison’s lakes, and any body of water, especially the ocean; trains, adventures, ships, lighthouses, music, movies, and going for a drive. He was a humorous, positive, strong, courageous, family man; loving, and always willing to lend an ear and/or a hand. He also never missed an opportunity to find a hometown bakery with a good cup of coffee. Don was always a good natured, clean jokester, even at the end, when he told his gathered family, “Walker Family! Goin’ Fishin’!”
In October of 2017, Don was chosen for Madison’s Badger Honor Flight, and was accompanied by son, Bob.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Jenny; his children, all of the Madison area, Bob (Judy) Walker, David (Melanie) Walker, Dean Walker, Renee (John) Schmitt and Holly (Rich) Walker-Gerou; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Sherill Walker, who was eight years his senior; and on Aug. 30, 2019, his eldest, a daughter, Annette (Glenn) Gerhardt.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at THE EAST SIDE CLUB, 3735 Monona Drive, Monona, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Private family services with full military rites will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.
The family wishes to thank the VA Hospital for their care.
Dad, you were the King of Men, the Best of Men. We Love You Always and Forever.