MCFARLAND—Lorna Ruth Gundlach Walk, age 92, died on one of her favorite dates, Oct. 6, (2018) the birthday of her son. Born the oldest of six on Sept. 13, 1926, to John and Esther (Luther) Gundlach, in Evansville, and baptized at St. Paul’s Catholic Church; she graduated in 1944 from Evansville High School. She prayed for a Catholic husband, and World War II brought Jersey boy pilot, George Edward Walk to her, and they married in St. Paul’s Church on April 27, 1946.
Her Catholic faith was central, Lorna volunteered and made lifelong relationships at St. Paul’s, Sun Prairie’s Sacred Hearts, Mayville’s St. Mary’s, and McFarland’s Christ the King. Family especially thanks her friends at cherished, Christ the King.
From 1973 to 1983, she was co-owner and bookkeeper at Mayville Lumber Company with George, whose cancer spurred relocation to the McFarland duplex designed by son, Eric. Lorna nursed George for 5 years, until he died at home in 1992. Eric kept a 30-year promise for Lorna to live in her home as long as possible. Despite her seven years with dementia, Lorna spent only the last 2 months in professional care and eventually received her wish to sleep into Eternity.
Lorna is survived by son, Eric (Sharon) of McFarland; grandchildren, Renee (Zech) and Jonathon; daughter, Monica Walk (Jon Mark Bolthouse) of Fond du Lac; grandchild, Ivy Bolthouse; siblings, Bethana (Jim) Norgord, Mary (Ray) McCool, Howard (Sue) Gundlach, and Tom (Tricia) Gundlach; sister-in-law, Alice Gundlach; nieces, nephews and godchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; infant granddaughter, Katherine; brother, Rolland; George’s parents, Charles and Katherine; and his four siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, at CHRIST THE KING CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5306 Main St., McFarland , with Father Stephen Smith presiding. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday at the church. A Rosary service will be held at 9:45 a.m. in the church on Thursday. A luncheon will immediately follow the Mass in the Parish Hall at church. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Evansville at 2 p.m.
Please make memorials to Alzheimer’s Association, Agrace HospiceCare Madison or a charity of your choice. The family thanks ADRC for invaluable help.
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
5801 Highway 51, McFarland
(608) 838-0655
Please share your memories at