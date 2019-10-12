CAMBRIDGE - Lyle T. Walheim, age 80, of Cambridge, Wis., passed away Oct. 7, 2019, at Saint Mary's hospital Madison, Wis.
He was born on Sept. 2, 1939, in Stoughton, Wis., to Lars and Beatrice (Jensen) Walheim. His early life was spent in Stoughton, Wis., and he graduated from Cambridge high school.
On July 2, 1960, he was united in marriage to Nancy Kohl at East Koshkonong Lutheran Church.
Lyle was a state patrol officer working as a truck enforcement inspector, before retiring as a lieutenant in 1997.
He was a member of the East Koshkonong Lutheran Church where he served as church president, Sunday school superintendent, assistant minister, and sang in the church choir. He also sang baritone with the Hill Prairie Singers.
He was a Packers season ticket holder, and he loved the badgers. He also enjoyed golf and NASCAR, especially Matt Kenseth.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; two children, Jeffery (Huldah) Walheim of Appleton, Wis., and Holly (Jeffrey) Loomis of Cambridge, Wis.; four grandchildren, Ben and Nathan Walheim, Alex and Maggie Loomis. He is further survived by three brothers, Laverne (Esther) of Glenville, Minn., Lowell (Karen) of Deerfield, Wis., Ronnie (Shari Knutson) of Arizona City, Ariz.; brother-in-law, Tom (Sue) Kohl of Dousman, Wis.; sister-in-law, Cindy (Mike) Flasch of Mesa, Ariz., also many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister-in-law, Mary Walheim.
A Memorial Service will take place on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at East Koshkonong Lutheran Church, 454 E. Church Rd., Cambridge, Wis. A visitation will take place prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.
Memorials can be made to East Koshkonong Lutheran Church or the Cambridge EMT.
Special thanks to the staff at Saint Mary's hospital of Madison for the care that they gave Lyle and his family.
The Nitardy Funeral Home is serving the family.