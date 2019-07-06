TOWN OF LEWISTON, WISCONSIN - Ronald A. Wakerhauser, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, on the farm that he loved.
Ron was born on April 19, 1943, to Reuben and Ethel (Seiler) Wakerhauser.
After serving in the National Guard, Ron fulfilled his dream of owning his own farm. Ron’s love of farming brought him to collect all things Allis Chalmers related, including his favorite tractor. He was an avid Brewer and Packer fan and enjoyed hunting and his colorful El Camino’s.
Ronald is survived by two daughters, Jennifer and Cheryl; two sons, Michael and Daniel; and one brother, Wayne (Cindy) Wakerhauser.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kratz Funeral Home in Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com). Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in the Town of Lewiston, with a second visitation starting at 10 a.m. Burial will follow the service at the Silver Lake Cemetery in Portage.