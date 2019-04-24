RIO—Richard Wakeman, age 62, of Rio, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He passed doing what he loved, he completed 2.1 miles of a 5K charity walk in Sun Prairie.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, April 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME in Rio, with the Rev. Tim Gumm officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home, and again from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Richard’s memory will be given to a charity of the family’s choice. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.