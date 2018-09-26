MARSHALL—Leslie H. Wakefield, of Marshall, age 73, passed away on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. He was a graduate of UW-EauClaire, receiving a degree in Political Science and History. He started his career working for several state senators and then became a lobbyist for the Associated Builders and Contractors, retiring after 35 years.
Leslie is survived by his wife of 53 years, Cheryl; his daughter, Lisa (Doug) Springer; and three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Megan, Brandon; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at ST. MARY HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC CHURCH from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon, with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow, the Rev. Jorge Miramontes, officiating. Internment will follow the service at St.Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Marshall. Remembrances and condolences may be sent at www.waterownwifuneral.com.
Hart-Vick Funeral Home
Marshall, Wis.