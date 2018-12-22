SUN PRAIRIE - Carlyle A. "Carl" Wake, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. He was born on Jan. 18, 1935 in Columbus, to Carl and Mary (Kroll) Wake. After high school, Carl enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps serving during the Korean Conflict. He married the former Mary Kranz in 1957.
After working several years as a painter, he started his own business, Wake Decorating Service, which he operated for over 30 years, retiring in 2003.
Carl is survived by his wife, Mary; two daughters, Christine Stifter and Mari Weisensel; grandchildren, Devin (Landon) Holloman, Heather Stifter, and Cody Weisensel; and three great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his brother-in-law, Don (Joan) Kranz; and many other nieces, nephews, and friends. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and four sisters.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, with a prayer service to begin at 11 a.m. Carl will be brought to his final place of rest in a private ceremony at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens.
The family would like to extend a most grateful thank you to SSM Health at Home Hospice staff for their care and compassion for Carl. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.