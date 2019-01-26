NEW GLARUS - Lois K. Wainwright, age 90, of New Glarus, passed away on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at the New Glarus Home.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at the SWISS UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 18 5th Ave., New Glarus, Wis., with the Rev. Kim Moeller and the Rev. William Wineke officiating. A gathering will precede the memorial service from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Swiss United Church of Christ. The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family. An online memorial with guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.