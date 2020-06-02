Wahlin, Carol Laufenberg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

STOUGHTON - Carol Laufenberg Wahlin, age 83, of Stoughton, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 surrounded by her family. Carol was born in Madison on June 12, 1936, the daughter of Peter and Leona (Ripp) Laufenberg. A Madison native, Carol grew up on Broom Street and was a 1954 graduate of Central High School. She described her childhood as one where neighbors helped neighbors and, while everyone was poor, nobody knew it. She admired her parents' devotion to their family and faith. They instilled a caring and generous spirit in their daughter and taught her; if you have something, you should share it. Family, faith, kindness, and caring for people were the most important things to Carol.

Carol will be remembered as a wife, mother, sister, mother/sister-in-law, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, godmother, and friend to so many. She was also a business owner, employer, community volunteer, philanthropist, and always gave generously of herself to improve the lives of others.

