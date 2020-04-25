Wahl, Nancy L.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RHINELANDER - Nancy L Wahl, age 83, of Rhinelander, Wis., passed away on Friday morning, April 17, 2020, at Friendly Village Health & Rehab, with her family at her side.

Nancy was born in Gary, Indiana on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 1936, to Oscar I. and Lorane B. Rongland. She was raised in Hobart, Ind. and Racine, Wis. and graduated from the Wisconsin School for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Janesville, Wis. in 1955. She met her future husband, Dean C. Wahl, while square dancing at the Memorial Union at UW-Madison. The couple were united in marriage on April 23, 1960 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Madison, Wis. Nancy was employed at the University Hospital before starting a family. They lived in Madison until 2003 when they moved to Rhinelander to be closer to their grandchildren.

She was a former member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Madison and was currently a member of Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church. Nancy’s faith was very important to her and she enjoyed singing at hymn sing alongs.