Wagner, Stephen (Steve)

Steve grew up in Madison, Wis., and attended Madison East High School, graduating in 1961. He spent most of his adult life living in Green Bay, Wis. and was employed by Green Bay Foods for 29 years. In 2013 Steve moved to Manor Care/Crossroads, where he made many friends. When he was at Manor Care/ Crossroads, Steve rode paratransit five days a week, four to the YWCA and one day to Weight Watchers. He began the weight watchers program in 2004 and lost over 150 pounds, becoming a Life Time Member in 2008 until his passing. Steve was a member of the YWCA Greater Green Bay for several years. He made many friends at the YWCA, exercising in the pool, using the stationary bike, and having coffee while socializing. He loved going to the YWCA. Memorials may be made to YWCA Greater Green Bay. The family would like to thank the Crossroads staff for their special care of Steve. A private family burial will be held in May at Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison, Wis. Online remembrances may be made at www.cressfuneralservice.com.