Wagner, Stanley

MIDDLETON / ASHTON—Stanley Wagner, age 94, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, with his granddaughter by his side. Stanley was born on Oct. 16, 1925 to George and Lena (Laufenberg) Wagner, in Middleton. He lived his entire life and farmed within one mile from where he was born. He married Evelyn Koch in August 1950. Stanley was fortunate enough to still be cutting lawn at the age of 93 with the help of his daughter-in-law. After retiring from farming, he worked for the Concrete Remover, doing computer/book work. For many years, he was a driver for RSVP. He was also a member of the Catholic Knights and Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn and their five children, Wayne (Debby) Wagner, Kenneth (Mary) Wagner, Karen (Allen) Herbrand, Sharon (Dan) Schwartz, and Kevin Wagner; 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and two on the way. He is also survived by his siblings, Ann Wagner, Robert (Coletta) Wagner, Doris Maier, Irene (Fritz) Bindl, and Helen Frey; and in-laws, Lorraine (Vincent) Endres and Elaine Koch.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lena; siblings, Fr. Donald Wagner, Delores Wagner and two infants; and in-laws, Earl Maier, LaVerne Frey, Fr. Clarence Koch, Theresa Koch and Vincent (Selma) Koch.
Funeral services will be held on Tues., Feb 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at St Peter’s Catholic Church, 7121 County Trunk K, Middleton/ Ashton. Rev. Chris Gernetzke and Rev. John Meinholz will concelebrate the Mass Friends may call at the church on Tues from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, WI
