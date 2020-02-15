Wagner, Stanley

MIDDLETON / ASHTON—Stanley Wagner, age 94, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, with his granddaughter by his side. Stanley was born on Oct. 16, 1925 to George and Lena (Laufenberg) Wagner, in Middleton. He lived his entire life and farmed within one mile from where he was born. He married Evelyn Koch in August 1950. Stanley was fortunate enough to still be cutting lawn at the age of 93 with the help of his daughter-in-law. After retiring from farming, he worked for the Concrete Remover, doing computer/book work. For many years, he was a driver for RSVP. He was also a member of the Catholic Knights and Knights of Columbus.