SUN PRAIRIE - Mary Ann Wagner, age 65, died on Mon., Aug. 5, 2019, in Sun Prairie at Crossroads Care Center. She was born on Nov. 5, 1953, in Madison to Bernard “Poppy” and Dorothy (Fredenberg) Wagner. She graduated Sun Prairie High School in 1971.
Mary worked on a local tobacco farm and at The Wisconsin Porcelain Company. She enjoyed going to The Dells, visiting family at their trailer, traveling, and having grill outs at “The Shop”. She had a deep love for her family that was expressed in many different ways.
She is survived by a sister, Linda (Jim) Chadwick of Cottage Grove; 2 brothers, Douglas Wagner of Sun Prairie, Daniel (Cynthia) Wagner of Columbus; 3 nieces, Holly Zimmerman (Michael Hutchings) of Winthrop Harbor, Ill., Charisma Chadwick of Fitchburg, and Angie Wagner of Sun Prairie; a nephew, Chad Zimmerman of Sun Prairie; one great-niece, Shaianne Olson and one great-nephew, Jacob Krebs.
She was preceded in death by her parents, “Poppy” and Dorothy; a sister, Cynthia Grob; and a brother, Dale Wagner.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Fri., Aug. 9, 2019, at Bristol Lutheran Church, 6835 County Hwy. N in Sun Prairie, with Pastor Tim Knipfer presiding. A visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will be held at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens.