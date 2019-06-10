MADISON - Leon A. Wagner, age 96, passed away on June 8, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Middleton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Dr., Madison, with Father James Kuhn presiding. Friends may greet family one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to St. Thomas Aquinas Church or a charity of your choice.
