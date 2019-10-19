SUN PRAIRIE - Kevin J. Wagner, age 62, passed away following a long and courageous battle with brain cancer on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Cress Funeral Service, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie 53590. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until time of service. A Celebration of Life gathering will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family has established a memorial fund in Kevin's name to be donated to UW Carbone Cancer Center for brain cancer research.