Wagner, Jerome W.

ASHTON / MIDDLETON"Jerome W. Wagner, age 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in his home surrounded by family. He was born on Feb. 7, 1926, the son of William and Margaret (Brabender) Wagner. Jerome was united in marriage to Theresa M. (Bollenbeck) Wagner on Oct. 19, 1950, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Together they farmed in the Middleton/Ashton area for 55 years. After Theresa passed, he continued to guide the farm with his sons and he never retired because farming was his passion.

His entire life was devoted to raising his ten children and farming with his sons and grandchildren. He took pride in the history, success and future of the family farm. Jerome was known as “Speedy Wagner” on the Home Talent baseball team for Ashton, where he won the Western Division Batting Crown in 1957. He often shared that his high batting average was secured through his confidence in bunting. In addition, he enjoyed playing euchre with his children and grandchildren, bowling, watching the Packers and Brewers on TV, and more recently playing BINGO.