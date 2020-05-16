Wagner, Gary Nelson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LIVINGSTON - Gary Nelson Wagner, 76, passed away in his sleep on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Gary was born on June 19, 1943 to Clyde and Marjorie Nelson Wagner at St. Joseph Hospital in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. He attended the Livingston Grade and High School and, in 1961, was a member of the first class to graduate from the Iowa-Grant High School.

Gary was a husband, father, grandpa, friend, and farmer who loved the Lord. His consistent dedication to his faith was seen through his involvement in multiple congregations, teaching Sunday school, going on mission trips, praying and reading the

Bible daily. His faith enabled him to overcome any difficulties or life challenges.

Gary attended UW-Madison where he received both a B.S. and a M.S. in Dairy Science. While helping to manage the Wagner Land & Cattle family business, they farmed over 2,000 acres and raised 100 beef cows along with milking 100 registered Holstein cows as Great Earth Holsteins. Through the years, the Wagner family exhibited many prize-winning Holsteins with Gary as the herdsman. These shows included the Iowa County Fair, the Wisconsin State Fair, and the various district and state championship shows within the Wisconsin Holstein Association.