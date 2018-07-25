MADISON—Leonard A. “Lenny” Waelti, age 77, passed away on July 24, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on Sept. 13,1940, to his parents Alvin and Ethel (Bergen) Waelti. He grew up in Belleville and graduated from Belleville High School in 1958. On May 28, 1960, he was united in marriage to Carol Ace, at the First United Church of Christ in Belleville.
Lenny had many occupations throughout the years. Among the most memorable being the owner of Donuts Unlimited, on Regent Street, and Park Place Restaurant, on Park Street. He also worked for many years in the shipping and receiving department at Miles Laboratory. In his retirement, Lenny enjoyed spending time with his grand and great-grandchildren, gardening, playing cards, dining out, bird watching and volunteering at the Verona Senior Center.
Lenny is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Kristine Weiss, Brian Waelti, Rodney (Tammy) Waelti, and Yvonne (Tim) Handell; grandchildren, Caila, Cory, Allison, Max, Makenzy and Ian; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Kimberlee, Marissa, Camila, and MJ. He is further survived by his siblings, Marlene Lasure, Delores (Bob) Syvrud, Aldon (Christine) Waelti, Lynette (Ron) Reed, and Ronald (Connie) Waelti; Carol’s siblings, Wayne Ace, Avis Ace, Eldon (Kriss) Ace; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Ace. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law Thelma and Jim Freeman; brothers-in-law, Larry Lasure, Stanley Ace and Norman Ace; and sisters-in-law, Leota Ace and Kay Ace.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p,m,, Monday July 30, 2018, at the BECKER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, with Pastor Phil Ace officiating. Inurnment will be in the Belleville Cemetery. A gathering of relatives and friends will precede the memorial service from 12 noon until the time of the memorial service on Monday, July 30, 2018, at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home in Belleville.
A Celebration of Leonard’s Life will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 29, 2018, at DAHMEN’S AT HAWKS LANDING, 88 Hawks Landing Circle, Verona.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lenny’s memory to the American Heart Association, the American Diabetes Association or the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St, Verona WI 53593.
