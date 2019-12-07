Wacker, Thomas L.

SUN PRAIRIE - Thomas L. Wacker, age 67, died on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the VA Hospital. He was born Dec. 31, 1951, in Madison, Wis., the son of Wayne and Anna Wacker. Tom attended Madison East High School, then enlisted in the US Navy. He was a produce manager in his early years at several locations. He then worked at the VA Hospital for many years until retirement. In addition, Tom also had his candy business, Toms Handmade Candies, that was primarily sold at the Dane County Farmers Market.
Tom loved a good laugh with his lifelong friend, Duane Wagner, who was by his side until the end. Tom was a wonderful cook and everyone enjoyed his many St. Patrick’s Day parties. A couple of his nicknames were “Tom the Bomb” and “Tommy Torch”. Back in the day when Tom was a stud, he enjoyed many hours of aerobics. He loved watching and participating in his daughter’s years of dance recitals.
Tom is survived by his loving daughter, “Honey Bunny” Lauren; and his two stepsons, Spencer and Garret. Also, his loveable dog, Pecan. Tom is also survived by his siblings, Mary, Richard, and Mike. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life lunch will be held at the VFW, 301 Cottage Grove Rd, Madison, at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Make memorials to Tom’s daughter, Lauren, for her education.