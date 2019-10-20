REEDSBURG - Ruth M. Wacholtz, age 92, died peacefully on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in the Reedsburg Area Medical Center surrounded by her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Reedsburg. Interment will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg where a scripture service will be held at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Webb Middle School Band Program would be appreciated."www.hooffuneralhome.com

