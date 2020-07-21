Wachholz, Sharon Ann

Sherry joined Governor Patrick Lucy's young staff assuming responsibility for aid to Nicaragua. Especially important to Sherry's years at the capital was working for Senator Carl Thompson. She worked on sexual assault legislation to protect women and legislation to remove lead paint.

Sherry led an active life of mountain hiking, tennis, and kayaking. Rocky Mountain National Park was her favorite, along with Lake O'Hara in Yoho National Park, British Columbia. Sherry felt strongly about protecting the environment for future generations. Starting as a young child her family camped at Peninsula State Park. The family was featured in the park's 100th Anniversary magazine.

Sherry loved music, plays, nature, and the arts. She created works of art, was a skilled photographer, and her home greeted you with uplifting colors and art. Sherry wrote a delightful children's story The Princess and the Oak Tree and co-authored Minding Our Moods.

Her spiritual path evolved from Catholicism to the teachings of the Buddha. The path continued taking refuge in Messiah Lutheran church, SnowFlower sangha Madison, and Mother Nature.