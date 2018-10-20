MADISON—John J. Wacek, age 96, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, with his family by his side. He was born Nov. 4, 1921, in Lancaster, Wis., the son of Joseph and Irene (Ward) Wacek. After graduating from Madison East High School in 1939, John served in the U.S. Marines during World War II. John met the love of his life, Edwina Flynn, and they were married on Jan. 22, 1949. He was employed as an agent with State Farm for 40 years.
John enjoyed golfing, bowling and cards. He was an avid Packers, Badgers and Brewers fan. He cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren—they meant the world to him.
He is survived by his six children, Mary Ellen (Jim) Nethery of Madison, Steve (Susan) Wacek of Wabeno, Tom (Karen) Wacek of McFarland, Jim (Kathi) Wacek of McFarland, Theresa (Ken) Trenary of Marion, Iowa, and Bill (Jamie) Wacek of Token Creek; 18 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, William (Madge) Wacek of Albuquerque, N.M.; brother-in-law, Tom (Betty) Flynn of Madison; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Edwina; daughter, Tricia Everhart; parents; sisters, Grace Pollard and Frances Wacek; and two infant great-grandsons.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, with Monsignor Charles Schluter officiating. Visitation will be held at church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Military Honors will follow. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Madison.
A special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare and Waunakee Manor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be written to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison WI 53711. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
We love you Dad.
